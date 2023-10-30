Wagon R Electric Concept is something which is straight out of Sci-Fi movie

Suzuki has showcased the concept design for the Wagon R Electric car in its Tokyo Mobility Show 2023 and we are just awestruck. The Wagon R Electric Concept or eWX seems something which is straight out of a Sci-Fi movie and appears to the compact and magnificent.

In a walkover video shared by Gaadiwaadi, we are told about the specifications of the electric car. The overall design of the compact hatchback car is boxy and it make us makes think about the Jimny. The eWX offers frameless doors and the seats get headrest too (4 headrest). The rear seat also seems to be quite spacious.

The side turn indicators are integrated on the mirrors of the car and they illuminate as the turn switch is applied by the driver. The rectangular illuminating element is present on the headlight as well as on the fog-lamps. The rear lamps as well as well as the side lamps also get rectangular design. The window line gets a border that illuminates too.

Speaking about the interior, we get a two wheel rectangular steering wheel that reminds us of gaming console. We do get an armrest between the front seats. The armrest also offers multiple controls. The dashboard is clean and there is a single rectangular screen (which is surprisingly large). The screen serves the purpose of speedometer as well as infotainment console. We do get a lot of space on the doors for utility purpose.

However, we do not get an idea about the electric motor or the battery pack of the car. We hope that Suzuki comes forward and reveals the specifications of this eWX or electric Wagon R soon.