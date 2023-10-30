BMW M 1000 XR with 201hp engine revealed; Know the specs here

BMW has unveiled the M 1000 XR superbike and it will be powered by the same engine as the S 1000 RR superbike. The motorcycle will generate 201hp power at 12,750rpm and produce torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm. The BMW M 1000 XR is the third model offered in the M line-up.

The chassis of the motorcycle in basis on the S 1000 XR but the M 1000 XR gets winglets that provide 12kg of downforce at 220kmph. However, the drive gearing on the M 1000 XR is shorter as compared to the S 1000 XR. The M 1000 XR gets 47-tooth rear sprocket while the S 1000 XR gets a 45-tooth unit. The M 1000 XR gets special M brake calipers and discs along with Brake Slide Assist system (as standard).

On the other hand, the users can opt for an M Competition Package. The package includes M Carbon parts that include integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover, ignition/steering lock cover, M footrests etc. The M carbon package reduces further 3kg.

On the other hand, the S 1000 XR gets more than a minor upgrade for the 2024 edition. It gets few new features along with cosmetic touches. The S 1000 XR now offers 170hp at 11,000rpm which is more than the previous model that offered 165hp. However, the torque remains the same at 114Nm@9250rpm. The seat height is 850mm instead of 840mm. The features that are offered as standard on the motorcycle are Headlight Pro feature, USB charger and keyless ride.

We expect that the BMW M 1000 XR as well S 1000 XR will be launched in India at some point in 2024.

