Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant launched in India at Rs 54.95 lakh

Volvo has now introduced a new variant of the XC40 Recharge in India and it costs Rs 54.95 lakh. This XC40 Recharge variant comes with a single motor and it is mounted on the rear axle. The variant is dubbed as ‘Plus’variant on the Volvo India website. It sits below the AWD XC40 Recharge E80 (Ultimate) which is priced at Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom), India.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor is offered with a 69kWh lithium-ion battery and the power output is 238hp. On the other hand, the torque offered in the car is 420Nm. The SUV can go from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. The top speed of the car is 180kmph. The single-motor variant has a 69kWh Lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 475km.

When it comes to the features of the SUV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a 8-speaker sound system, two-zone climate control, 12-inch digital driver display, TPMS, park assist, 9-inch infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels and much more. However, the Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor misses out (as compared to the dual motor system) features like Pixel LED headlamps, 360-deg camera, fog lamps, wireless phone charging and a Harman Kardon sound system.

In terms of safety, the Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor gets a host of features like 7 airbags and ADAS suite. The ADAS suite includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alerts and rear collision warning.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge E60 single motor competes with the likes of other RWD EV like the BYD Seal Dynamic (Rs 41 lakh), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Rs 45.95 lakh), Kia EV6 GT Line (Rs 60.95 lakh).