Toyota Mini-Fortuner based on ladder frame platform to make global debut this year

Toyota will be launching a toned-down version of the Fortuner that will fit between the current generations of the Innova as well as the Fortuner. The Toyota Mini-Fortuner will be called FJ will be launching globally this year. The SUV will be based on a ladder frame-based platform and will likely go on sale in Thailand first.

The new Mini-Fortuner might be named Toyota FJ Cruiser or Land Cruiser FJ. The rugged SUV will share the same underpinnings as that of the Toyota Hilux Champ pickup truck that went on sale in Thailand as well as Indonesia. The Mini-Fortuner will be based on the IMV 0 which has its origin in the IMV project. The IMV project introduced some popular vehicles like Hilux, Fortuner as well as Innova.

Speaking about the Hilux Champ on which the Mini-Fortuner will be based on, gets a single cab layout. The pickup gets a basic boxy design and a retro touch. When it comes to the new SUV by Toyota it is expected to offer 2750mm wheelbase just like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. This means that it will get a two or three-row seating layout option. There will be multiple diesel engine options from 2.4-litre to 2.8-litre. We can also get the 2.7-litre engine that is offered on the Fortuner right now.

The Mini-Fortuner is expected to get the rugged profile of the Hilux Champ pickup. This means that the Hilux Champ will get key highlights such as circular headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, a rugged bumper, rectangular ORVMs, thick body cladding and much more.

Speaking about the launch of the Toyota Mini-Fortuner in India, we expect that it will effortlessly fit between Toyota Innova and Fortuner. The Fortuner top variant goes up to Rs 60 lakh and the base variant is quite close to Rs 39 lakh. This means that Toyota can easily opt for something that offers the same vibe as the Fortuner but is a bit affordable.