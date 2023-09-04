Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 61.25 lakh

Volvo has launched its second electric car in India in the form of Volvo C40 Recharge. The Volvo C40 Recharge is basically the XC40 recharge along with some changes in design elements. The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to strengthen the position of the company in electric vehicle segment. Unlike the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Volvo C40 Recharge is not available in ICE variant

Details about the car

The Volvo C40 Recharge is based on CMA platform and gets two electric motors that generate a peak power of 408hp and a maximum torque of 660 Nm. The EV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in a matter of just 4.7 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved by the car is 180kmph. The EV is available in RWD as well as AWD options globally. However, in India it only gets AWD drivetrain only. When it comes to dimensions, the Volvo recharge is 4440mm in length, 1910mm in width and 1591 mm in height. The boot space is 413 litres and the frunk space is 31-litre.

The EV gets a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The range of the car is up to 530km on single charge. When it comes to charging, the Volvo C40 Recharge can be charged via 150kW DC fast charger from 10 percent to 80 percent in 27 minutes. However, the 11kW level 2 charger can charger the car totally in a matter of 8 hours.

When it comes to colours, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be available in eight different colours which include Blue Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Sage Green, Crystal White and many others.

Design and Interior

Volvo C40 Recharge gets a coupe like design and the roof of the car meets the tail-gate while forming a slope. The tail-lights are quite slim and offers a wraparound effect. There are two spoilers at the rear-one at the boot lid and other at the roof (unique twin-pod design). The window line is quite sloppy and forms a sharp edge at the corners. The C40 Recharge gets a model specific Pixel LED headlights.

The interior seems identical to the XC40 Recharge and offers 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen with AC vents on the side. The digital instrument cluster is 12.3-inches.

Price

The Volvo C40 Recharge is available at a price of Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the car will start from September 5 and deliveries will start from next week.