Upcoming Renault Duster to be a gamechanger in the compact SUV segment; Know details

The arrival of Renault Duster compact SUV is quite anticipated among the SUV enthusiasts. The SUV which had set benchmark for a strong and sturdy compact SUV eventually vanished from the Indian market. The only reason for its discontinuation was lack of updates on the SUV. It seems that the company is planning to undo its mistake and will be launching the SUV soon in India.

The updated Renault Duster or otherwise known as the Dacia Duster has made its global debut last year. In India, the Duster will be manufactured Renault Nissan plant in Chennai and will be having the Renault badge. The SUV will be having strong off-road capabilities.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, it will be having 7-inch digital instrument cluster along with 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system. The higher trims are expected to offer more cabin features as compared to the lower trim variants.

In terms of engine, we are expected to get multiple options. The SUV will get a 1.0-litre petrol engine that suits everyday use while there is also a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid option with all-wheel drive. On the other hand, the top of the line 1.6-litre engine will be paired with a electric motor. The global variant measures 4.34 meters in length, and is is slightly longer than its predecessor. It features a distinctive front with slim Y-shaped LED DRLs and a flat lower grille. The seven-seat variant boasts of a 2,657mm wheelbase.

As the Renault Duster will be made locally, the price tag of the SUV will be competitive in comparison to its counterparts i.e Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. The Duster will also be available in 7-seater variant and that will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. We expect the Renault Duster to launch this year or early 2025. It is likely that the company will officially tease about the launch news soon.