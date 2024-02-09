Tata cars February 2024 discount: Get up to Rs 1.25 lakh discount on selected models

Tata Motors is offering up to Rs 1.25 lakh discount on some of its 2023 car models in India. The manufacturer is offering discount on the 2024 models too. We have mentioned details about the discount offers on various models below.

Tata Safari

The most premium SUV by Tata Motors gets discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh. However, the discount is on the older model (2023). The discount includes cash discount of Rs 75,000. The exchange discount of up to Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the lower end model gets total benefits of up to Rs 75,000

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is one of the popular SUVs offered by the company and gets a discount of up to Rs 1,25,000. The offers include an exchange discount of Rs 50,000 on ADAS variants. The cash discount that can be availed on the SUV is Rs 75,000. The lower end model gets total benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

Just like the Tata Safari, the Harrier also gets discount on the older 2023 models and not on the facelift model.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon gets a total discount up to Rs 60,000. All Nexon variants get the discount in same pattern as the Harrier and Safari. The discount is on the older 2023 models only. This includes exchange discount of Rs 20,000, cash discount of Rs 40,000 on manual and cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the automatic.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz gets a discount up to Rs 45,000. It includes exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 on all models. The cash discount on the 2023 model is Rs 35,000 while on the 2024 model is Rs 15,000. The above-mentioned discounts are also meant for the CNG trims of the model.

Tata Tiago/ Tigor

Both the Tiago and Tigor get discounts of up to Rs 75,000 on respective car models (2023 model). On the other hand, the newer models of Tiago and Tigor get Rs 40,000 discount.

Note: Kindly, refer to the nearest dealer in order to know about the exact discount available on the cars.