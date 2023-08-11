TVS launches Raider 125 Super Squad Edition in India, offered in Two Superhero variants

TVS has launched the Super Squad Edition edition of the TVS Raider 125 in India. The Super Squad edition is inspired by Marvel superheroes i.e. Iron Man and Black Panther and is priced from Rs 98,919 (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle is available at all TVS dealerships across the country.

Just like the other Raider variants, this variant is available in three variants single seat, split seat as well SX variant (SmartXonnect). The top variant gets connectivity features. It is not the first time the manufacturer is offering Marvel superhero-themed products. The TVS Ntorq 125 scooter is offered in Thor, Black Panther, Spiderman, and Captain America editions (super squad editions). The Super Squad editions are targeted at those riders who are Marvel fans (especially Gen Z).

However, mechanically the motorcycle remains the same and it offers the same engine as the current generation.

Engine– A 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle. The peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm @ 6,000rpm, while the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp @ 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel-injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers fuel efficiency of more than 60 kmpl.

Suspension and brakes– A telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear manage the suspension of the bike. In term of brakes, the bike gets a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. Both the wheels of the bike are 17 inches while the fuel tank is 10 litres. The kerb weight of bike is 123kg. While the seat height is 780mm while the wheelbase of the bike is 1326mm.

In terms of electronics, the TVS Raider 125 gets fully digital instrument cluster including a functional gear position indicator. The instrument cluster gets optional TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Different modes offered on the motorcycle include Eco and Power mode.