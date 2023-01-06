Top 10 selling cars: Maruti Baleno becomes the most selling car in India for December 2022

Maruti Baleno has topped the chart of best-selling cars in India for December 2022. Coincidentally, the model was also the top-selling car in November 2022. The other cars those are present in the top selling cars for December 2022 list include Ertiga, Swift, Nexon, Dzire and Brezza.

We have mentioned in detail the top 10 cars in December 2022 below.

Maruti Baleno: As many as 16,932 units of the car have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 14,458 units of Baleno were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Ertiga: As many as 12,273 units of the car have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 11,840 units of Ertiga were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Swift: 12,061 units of Swift have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 15,661 units of Swift were sold in December 2021.

Tata Nexon: 12,053 units of Nexon have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 12,899 units of Nexon were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Dzire: As many as 11,997 units of the car have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 10,633 units of Dzire were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Brezza: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was sold 11,200 units in December 2022. This is significantly higher than the sales in December 2021. 9531 units of Brezza were sold in December 2021.

Tata Punch: 10,586 units of Punch have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 8008 units of Punch were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EECO: The Maruti Suzuki EECO was sold 10,581 units in December 2022. This is significantly higher than the sales in December 2021. 9165 units of EECO were sold in December 2021.

Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta has proved again to be one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. As many as 10,205 units of the SUV were sold in December 2022. 7609 units of Creta were sold in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 10,181 units of WagonR have been sold in December 2022. On the other hand, 19,728 units of WagonR were sold in December 2021.