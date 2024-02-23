Tata Nexon Dark Edition to launch in India soon; Know what to expect

Tata Motors will be introducing the Dark Edition of the Tata Nexon facelift model very soon in India. For those who are unknown, the older model of Tata Nexon had received a Dark Edition too. The Dark Edition of the Harrier as well as Safari which got a facelift last year already has their dark Editions. The Dark Editions of all the three SUV play a key role in the sales.

The Dark Edition for the Tata Nexon facelift will be available in multiple trims just like bigger SUVs. We expect the Nexon facelift to be available in Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+ S. Buyers are free to choose from petrol and diesel engine options. The engine options are available for the Dark Edition is manual or automatic transmission.

We expect that the engine on the facelift Tata Nexon will be available in the Dark Editions too. There will be 1.2L turbo petrol engine along with 1.5L turbo diesel unit available on the Nexon Dark edition. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine is expected to offer 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L turbo diesel unit offers 115 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of exterior, the Tata Nexon Dark will be getting a black finished grille section as well as black roof rails, alloy wheels as well as bumper. On the other hand, the interior will feature black seat upholstery, black roof liner, blackened dash, Dark Edition logo along with badging.

When it comes to equipment, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition will get floating 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera system, electric sunroof, multiple airbags, connected LED tail lamps, automatic climate control and much more.