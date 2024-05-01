2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 arrives at dealership ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto is planning to roll out a new updated Pulsar 125 with new features in the market soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, the bikes were spotted at the dealerships.

The leaked images of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 shows a fully digital console identical to the one we saw on the 2024 Pulsar N250.

The updated Pulsar 125 was also seen sporting a new left switch-cube, which includes a mode button, which means the Pulsar 125 could also pack ABS modes.

Apart from that, the design and hardware appear largely unchanged. So, the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, the split seat, and the split grab rail are the same. The telescopic front forks and dual rear springs with the front disc and rear drum are retained.

We expect the 124.4cc single-cylinder engine to be carried over with the same state of tune and the output figures are also unlikely to change. The current model makes 11.64 bhp and a torque of 10.8 Nm. It is linked to a five-speed gearbox.

With the addition of the new features, the asking price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 could be increased slightly. For reference, the current model costs Rs. 90,003 (ex-showroom, Delhi). But it won’t be a surprise if the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125’s asking price doesn’t change, just like N250. In the 125cc segment, the Pulsar 125 rivals the Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Glamour.

