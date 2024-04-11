Tata Motors is offering massive discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh on these cars, details inside

Giant auto maker Tata Motors has announced its latest offerings on the MY2023 models of several variants. Tata is offering massive discounts on the Safari, Altroz, Nexon, and more. With this, customers will be able to enjoy significant benefits under cash discounts and exchange bonuses. It is noteworthy mentioning that the discounts are applicable on the MY2023 models of Tata cars only. Read below to know more:

Tata Safari

During April 2024, the MY2023 stocks of Tata Safari can be availed with benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Notably, this includes a straight cash discount of Rs 75,000 along with an exchange offer up to Rs 50,000. This is for the variants equipped with ADAS features. Meanwhile, the non ADAS models come with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

Tata Altroz

For the petrol, diesel, and CNG variants of the Tata Altroz, discounts up to Rs 55,000 are available. The MY2023 models get offs up to Rs 45,000 in cash along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Tata Altroz stands out in the competitive market. It stands as a direct competition to the Maruti Suzuki, Baleno, and the Hyundai i20.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier also comes with massive benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the MY2023 makes. While this is for the pre-facelifted models, the facelifted ones carry benefits up to Rs 70,000. Much like the Tata Safari, the discount includes a straight cash discount of Rs 75,000 along with an exchange offer up to Rs 50,000.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Tata Nexon

The MY2023 unsold models of Tata Nexon come with offerings up to Rs 45,000. This stands inclusive of a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. It is noteworthy mentioning that these discounts remain applicable on both petrol as well as diesel variants.

Tata Tigor

The unsold MY2023 makes of the Tata Tigor are available with benefits up to Rs 75,000. This comes inclusive of a cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Further, it is applicable comes for the petrol, as well as the CNG variants.

Tata Tiago

The MY2023 units of the Tata Tiago are available with benefits up to Rs 80,000. This includes cash discount of up to Rs 65,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. This is for the Petrol-MT variants. Meanwhile, the Petrol-AMT variants have a slightly lower cash discount of up to Rs 55,000.