Tata car offers June 2023: Check discounts on Altroz, Harrier, and other car models

One of the successful Indian car manufacturers-Tata Motors is offering some great offers on its popular cars in India. Interested buyers can purchase new cars with a discount of up to Rs 48,000.

Customers can avail of benefits and discounts on various models of Tata Harrier, Tata Tigor, Tata Tiago, Tata Altroz and Tata Safari.

The details about the June discount offers on different models of Tata are mentioned below.

Tata Safari

The most premium SUV offered by Tata Motors gets an exchange discount of Rs 25,000. The corporate discount on the SUV is up to Rs 10,000. This means that the SUV gets a total discount of Rs 35,000.

The Safari costs between Rs 15.65 to Rs 25.00 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is one of the popular SUVs offered by the company and gets a discount of up to Rs 35,000. The offers include an exchange discount of Rs 25,000 on all variants. The corporate discount that can be availed on the SUV is Rs 10,000.

The Harrier costs between Rs 15.00 to Rs 24.00 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz gets a total discount up to Rs 30,000. All diesel variants get the same discount. This includes exchange discount of Rs 10,000, consumer discount of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Petrol variants get exchange discount of Rs 10,000, up to Rs 15,000 customer discount and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

The Altroz costs between Rs 6.60 to Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Tigor

Tata’s stylish sedan Tigor gets a discount up to Rs 48,000 (CNG). It includes exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 on all models. The consumer discount includes up to Rs 35,000 (CNG). A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also applicable on all variants on the car.

The Tigor costs between Rs 6.30 to Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is available with a total discount up to Rs 43,000 (CNG). However, the petrol variants get total discount up to Rs 33,000.

Regular variants gets customer discount up to Rs 20,000, exchange discount up to Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. CNG variants get Rs 30,000 customer discount, exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The car costs between Rs 5.54 to Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Note: Kindly, refer to the nearest dealer in order to know about the exact discount available on the cars.