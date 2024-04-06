Take home an electric two wheeler for just Rs 36,000, Details inside

Domestic electric vehicle manufacturer NexGen Energia has launched an electric two-wheeler at an affordable price of just Rs 36,990. This could be the cheapest electric two wheeler available in the Indian market now.

The Noida-based e-mobility company also revealed that the electric two-wheeler was unveiled by businessman-actor Suniel Shetty on Wednesday. Piyush Dwivedi, the company’s Chairman said that the company’s goal is a cleaner future and to make electric vehicles within reach for every Indian.

The company said that the price of the scooter starts from Rs 36,990 and is our most affordable two-wheeler yet. The launch of the vehicle has added an important step towards making electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible and affordable for the coming generation, added NexGen Energia.

The e-mobility company aims to achieve sales of over Rs 500 crore this financial year. The company is also planning to set up more than 500 dealers and distributors. This will create around 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the EV sector.

Following the affordable two-wheeler, the NGE e-Mobility has scheduled to launch a four-wheeler, which the company claimed will be the world’s most affordable four-wheeler. The affordable four-wheeler will likely arrive in the next financial year. The company has revealed that the upcoming four-wheeler will be priced under Rs 5 lakh.