Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric test bed showcased at EICMA 2023

Royal Enfield showcased two new motorcycles at the EICMA 2023. One of them was the all-new Himalayan 450, while the other was the Himalayan EV concept test bed. This is the first time we have had a look at the new Himalayan EV.

The Himalayan EV prototype will serve as a test bed for the company to try out its new electric powertrains and other components. According to the company, the Himalayan EV test bed has undergone extensive wind-tunnel testing to bring down its drag coefficient as much as possible. The prototype has reportedly been under development for 18 months now. It’s battery pack and motor are off the shelf components.

This is a long-term test bed and most likely won’t lead to a future Himalayan that looks like this, but it could quite possibly lead to some new EV in the future. The battery of the Himalayan EV test bed has been designed completely in-house and is a structural part of the frame.