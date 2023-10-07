Nissan launches Magnite Kuro Edition in India with a starting price of Rs 8.27 lakh

Nissan has launched the Magnite Kuro Edition in India and the price of the SUV starts at Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The top end of the SUV goes up to Rs 10.46 lakh. The Kuro edition gets an overall cosmetic update over the existing model. There is no mechanical update on the Magnite Kuro Edition (as compared to regular trim).

The Kuro Edition is the black edition of the Magnite and it gets a total black treatment on the interior as well as the exterior. The Kuro edition is based on the XV trim and gets a wireless charger, 360-degee camera, AC vents at the rear, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, six speakers and much more. On the interior of the SUV, the things that do get a blacked out treatment include sun visors, floor mats, steering wheel, door handles, and AC vents also get the black treatment.

The Kuro edition gets a blacked out grille along with black coloured skid plate, roof plate, door handles, alloy wheels, front and rear bumpers, and accents on the headlights. Only the Nissan and Magnite Kuro badges on the SUV do not get black finish. On the other hand, the brake calipers on the car are red in colour.

The SUV gets roof liner, sun visors, door trims, door handles, AC vents in black. The 1.0 L turbo petrol engine produces 100hp of peak power and 160Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, if you want to get a 1.0 NA engine, you get 72hp power and 96Nm torque.

Nissan will soon introduce an AMT version of the 1.0 L petrol engine in the regular variants soon.

Price