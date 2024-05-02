Elections 2024: Dr Achyuta Samanta files nominations for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat

Kandhamal: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) candidate for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, Dr Achyuta Samanta filed his nomination papers today for the upcoming elections.

Dr Samanta offered prayer at Lord Jagannath Temple in Phulbani and went to file nomination his papers for the upcoming elections with thousands of party workers.

It is worth mentioning that KISS and KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Kandhamal constituency in 2019 with a BJD ticket.

After receiving ticket for the upcoming elections, Dr Samanta thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for giving him chance to serve the people of Kandhamal for the second time. He also thanked 5T and Nabin-Odisha Chairman VK Pandian for providing him with this opportunity.

Earlier, Dr Samanta had said that ‘service to mankind’ is the motto of his life and he will do his best to place Kandhamal as a developed district in the map of Odisha.

He further added that many developmental works have been done in the field of education, health, transportation and agriculture in Kandhamal during his tenure as Kandhamal MP. He also said that he will try to turn Kandhamal into a developed district within next five years tenure.