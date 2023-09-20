Kia Seltos gets new variants in India, offers major features of the top spec variants

Kia has now launched some new trims of its popular SUV Seltos in India. The Seltos had received a facelift earlier this year and the bookings crossed 50,000 mark. The Seltos Facelift now gets the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants that cost Rs 19.39 lakh and Rs 19.59 lakh respectively. The new variants are placed below top-spec Seltos GTX+ and X-Line variants.

While the waiting period for the facelift Kia Seltos stands at around 4 months, the new variant waiting period is 2 months. The major factor for constrain in the supply chain is due to some components like the Bose sound system and the 360-degree camera. In the new GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants, we do not get the above-mentioned features. The new variants get a 6-speaker sound system along with regular reverse camera.

The safety features on the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants include ADAS, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electronic parking brake as well as dual infotainment screens.

Mechanically the Kia Seltos remains the same and gets the same engine option as the other variants.

The facelifted Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115hp, 144Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It also comes in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing a 116hp, 250Nm, couple with a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia has reintroduced the turbo-petrol engine, which was discontinued in March 2023 as it did not meet BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 11Nm more than the previous turbo-petrol engine. The new engine is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.