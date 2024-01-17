New Jawa 350 launched in India; Gets some important mechanical upgrade

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles which is owned by Classic Legend has launched the new Jawa 350 in India. The new version of the motorcycle is costlier by Rs 12,000 and now costs Rs 2.15 lakh. The primary point of attraction in the new Jawa 350 is the presence of revised chassis and larger engine. These changes make the motorcycle more appealing than its predecessor and will help it in the competition faced by its rivals in 350cc category.

In terms of design, the overall design of the motorcycle is slightly different than its predecessor. The tyres get a wider profile and the seat is more comfortable. The fenders on the motorcycle are more pronounced than before. It now gets a Mystique Orange colour option along with the other variants. Due to the revised dual-cradle chassis on the motorcycle we get a higher ground clearance. The new ground clearance is 178mm which is 15mm more than the previous version. Similarly, the seat height is 790mm, which is 5mm more than the outgoing model (785mm). On the other hand, the wheelbase is 1449mm as compared to the 1368mm (in the old model). The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 194kg and this is 10kg extra than the outgoing model.

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle, we get a 334cc single-cylinder engine and that is an upgrade over the existing 294cc unit. The engine generates 22.26bhp of power and 28.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that is equipped with an assist and slip clutch.

The Jawa 350 competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 etc. Interested buyers can contact their nearest Jawa dealers and enquire about the motorcycle.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is ex-showroom price.)