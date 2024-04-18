Maruti Swift hatchback gets price hike ahead of new-gen launch

The Maruti Swift hatchback has received a price hike just before the launch of the next generation of the model. There are few weeks left for the launch of the next generation Maruti Swift in India. The price of the current generation of the hatchback has received a hike of Rs 15,000 to Rs 39,000. The price hike varies from one model to another.

The highest price hike in the Maruti Swift variants is the ZXi+ variant. The variant gets hike of Rs 39,000. On the VXi, VXi AMT and VXi CNG variants we get a hike of Rs 15,000. The remaining models of the car get a price hikeof Rs 25,000. The new ex-showroom price of the hatchback is from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 8.83 lakh. Earlier, the Swift was priced between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.58 lakh.

Even though there is a price hike, we do not get any upgrades in the car. As the next generation of Swift arrives in India, people are expected to opt it over the current variant.

The Maruti Swift is currently powered by 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 90hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled to launch in May 2024 and according to some reports unofficial bookings for the new Swift has begun at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The next gen Maruti Swift (2024), was first unveiled in October 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. It is expected to arrive with upgraded features and style.

The 2024 Swift is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine for global markets. It remains unknown whether Maruti Suzuki will introduce this new powertrain in India or not. Rumours have suggested that the fourth-gen model will continue with the 1.2 litre, four cylinder engine in the Indian market.