New Bike launch in India September 2023: Check the upcoming launch here

The month of August is almost finished and there were some important launches in this month. We witnessed the launch of Hero Karizma XMR, Honda SP 160, Ola S1 lineup, TVS X e-scooter in this month. In September 2023, there will be launch of new bikes from some prominent manufacturers. We have mentioned some motorcycles that will be launched in the upcoming month.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which is a legendary motorcycle from the manufacturer will be launching on September 1 in a new version. The new Bullet 350 will get J-series engine and will offer a significant upgrade as compared to its predecessor. It will be offered in dual channel ABS too. In terms of RE’s hierarchy, the 2023 Bullet 350 will fit between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. After the introduction new Bullet 350 (2023 model), there will be four models under the J-series.

TVS Apache RR 310 based naked bike

Under its partnership with BMW, TVS has been only able to introduce a single bike-Apache RR 310. TVS is planning to launch a naked streetfighter that shares the same engine as the RR310. The spy images have shown that the bike will not be a rebadged BMW G 310 R and will rather have a new refreshed design. The introduction of a new 310cc bike in the TVS lineup is expected to increase sales of premium segment bikes.

New KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the high performing single cylinder engine motorcycle under 400cc in the Indian market. KTM will be introducing the latest 390 Duke in the Indian market very soon. The new 390 Duke will get a new 399cc engine that produces 44.8hp of power and 39Nm of torque. There will be a bunch of other upgrades on the bike including design as well as launch control. We expect a hike in the price of the motorcycle too.

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki is expected to launch the Suzuki V-Strom 800E in September. The adventure bike has been seen while testing in India. The motorcycle offers a 776cc parallel twin engine that is also present on the GSX-8S naked bike. The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will be offered with modern electronics along with 21-inch front wheel.