MG teases Blackstorm edition of Gloster ahead of launch in India

Morris Garages India or MG India is all set to launch a new SUV in the Indian market. It will be a special edition of the MG Gloster and is named as Blackstorm edition. The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition will be launched on May 29, 2023, and is expected to offer some cosmetic upgrades over the regular version of the SUV. We highly doubt any mechanical changes in the special edition SUV.

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition gets a completely black theme on the body and the Black Storm Special Edition badging is present on the side of the SUV. Some portions of the SUV including headlights, side door cladding, ORVM etc get red highlights. The special edition will be available along with the other variants. Inside the cockpit users get an all-black treatment with black upholstery and red ambient lighting.

When it comes to engine, MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is tuned into a single-turbo version and a twin-turbo version. The single turbo version offers 161 Bhp of power and 375 Nm torque. On the other hand, twin-turbo version offers 215 Bhp of power and 480 Nm torque. When it comes to transmission, both the engines gets 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. On the other hand, the twin-turbo engine gets a 4WD system.

MG Gloster Blackstorm is currently offered in Sharp and Savvy trims. The company had earlier discontinued the entry-level Super variant of the Gloster.