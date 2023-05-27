Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440 roadster launch date, design revealed

Harley-Davidson has officially revealed it’s first made-in-India bike -X 440. The Harley-Davidson X 440 is the product of the partnership from Harley’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Design, Specification, features

It has similar looks as the Harley’s old XR roadsters. It flaunts a flat handlebar, neutral ergos and a butch design. It is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine. The oil-cooled engine is said to offers more powerful and torquey of as high as 40Nm. This is the second modern-day Harley after the Pan Am to employ chain-drive.

unlike typical cruisers, it has no forward-set footpegs or swept back handlebar. The X 440 has mid-set pegs and a flat handlebar, which are mounted on some large risers.

The X 440 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear MRF tyres instead of the earlier seen CEAT Zoom Cruz rubber. The tyres sport a retro tread pattern quite similar to that of the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp.

It has circular headlights, indicators, mirrors and oval-shaped pod tail-lamps at the rear fender. The headlight gets an LED DRL bar running across the centre, while the indicators sport some neat detailing. The Harley logos is placed at the centre.

The bike sports polished cooling fins on the engine, and the fasteners across its body. Though not seen in these latest images, we know that the instrumentation will be fully digital, and take the shape of a round single pod.

The bike comes with a large square-ish fuel tank, and single-piece seat that flows into the pillion section. It is flanked by some meaty grab rails on either side. The exhaust system looks rather simple and plain compared to the rest of the motorcycle.

Underneath the bodywork, the X 440 is held together by a tubular frame featuring a single-downtube design. It’s suspended on an upside-down fork and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers. There’s a single disc brake at both ends, and dual-channel ABS is standard.

Price and launch date

The Harley Davidson X 440 is expected to launch in early July with a price between Rs 2.5 and 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Perhaps there will be a slightly different version than the one we see here. The exact details of the price and availability will be revealed after its launch.