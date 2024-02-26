Maruti Nexa discount: Get up to Rs 1.30 lakh discount on Maruti Grand Vitara and Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships are offering some attractive benefits on its car models in India. Attractive discount is available on car models like Grand Vitara, Jimny and Fronx in India. As Maruti Suzuki is trying to sell its MY2023 unsold units, the discount on the Nexa models is quite high.

According to sources close to Autocar India, even though it has been two months of 2024, there are substantial amount of unsold stocks from 2023. This has happened not only in a specific region of the country but in across throughout the country. Therefore dealerships are offering attractive discount to customers.

The Grand Vitara hybrid as well as Fronx turbo petrol variants get Rs 79,000 and Rs 83,000 discount respectively. However, the dealerships are offering an extra discount of Rs 50,000 on all the models to boost sales. So it is quite possible that Grand Vitara and Fronx above mentioned models can get discount of Rs 1.30 lakh.

On the other hand, the MY2023 units of Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as Ciaz get Rs 61,000 and Rs 48,000 off respectively.

When it comes to Jimny, the SUV gets official discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. Even though Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition offers have now been discontinued, the dealers are offering Rs 50,000 off over it. Maruti had temporarily slashed prices for the Thunder Edition in order to push Jimny sales. It is important to mention that the MY2023 stocks of Jimny are scarce as buyers have already purchased the SUV with discounts as much as Rs 3.5 lakh on the original sticker price.