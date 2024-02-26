2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift breaks cover; Offers more sportier design and features

Hyundai has revealed the 2024 i20 N Line facelift for the global markets. This version of the i20 N Line comes with some design changes as well as some updated features. For those who are unknown, this is the mid-life update for the 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift. Hyundai has launched the updated version of the i20 N Line in India last September.

The design changes on the i20 N Line facelift include redesigned grille that make the front profile more subtle. The bumper of the car is also updated and gets cuts and creases that integrate in the fog lamps. However, there are no red accents on the exterior of the car.

When it comes to sides of the 2024 i20 N Line facelift the hatchback gets 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with black finish. The rear bumper is new and get vertical design elements on either side. In terms of colour options, the car can be had in a 9 attractive colours- Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic.

Inside the cabin, there is an all-black treatment with red coloured elements on various parts. We also get three-spoke sporty steering wheel that is N Line specific. There are also N Line gear selector lever and sports pedals. Other internal features include wireless charging, sunroof, multi-colour ambient light, Bose sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support etc.

On the safety front, we get features like Parking Assist, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist, Cruise Control, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist etc.

While the features and design of the 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift were changed, the powertrain remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with 6-speed manual gearbox or the 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque.