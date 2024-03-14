Mahindra files trademarks for XUV 7XO, 5XO, 3XO and 1XO

The automobile giant, Mahindra has applied for trademarks for the names XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO and XUV 1XO. The naming format shares similarities to the XUV700, XUV500 and XUV300.

As per the reports, the aforementioned XUVs are expected to be based on the latest INGLO platform, offering good-built quality and reliability to the customers.

With the filing of the trademark, it seems like the brand did not even bother to go for something unique as it has kept a similar identity to the model, keeping the signature X factor in the entire range.

Meanwhile, as per Mahindra’s EV expansion plan for EVs, the company has already revealed some future products including XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. Of this, there are high chances of XUV.e8 arriving in India first. However, an official announcement for this is yet to be issued.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 EV will be based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform and is expected to debut by the end of 2024. The SUV is expected to be powered by an 80-kWh battery pack. The SUV will be available in two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive configurations. Similarly, it will be offered in a single or dual-motor setup respectively.

The silhouette of the XUV.e8 EV resembles the XUV700. However, multiple changes are expected on the interior as well as the exterior of the SUV. The test mule of the XUV.e8 EV has been spotted multiple times in India and it can be seen that the SUV offers new alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and full-width LED DRL.