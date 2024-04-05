Mahindra 3XO: Mahindra’s upcoming SUV launching on April 29

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed unveiled its new sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be called ‘ Mahindra XUV 3XO’. Moreover, the company has also confirmed the launch date of the vehicle. The vehicle will be launched on April 29, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the SUV seamlessly integrates thrilling performance, discernible new design and cutting edge technology with better safety features. It will be able to meet the expectations of the urban commuters, said company.

The upcoming XUV 3XO, which is being rumoured as the updated version of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift, will be manufactured at its Nashik unit in Maharashtra.

The teaser images of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO shows a a diamond pattern grille, LED projector headlights, circular fog lights, a new fascia with a split headlamp setup. It was seen in a yellow paint scheme with dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it features connected LED light bar, new C-shaped LED taillights, rear wiper and washer, along with the ‘XUV 3XO’ branding.

The SUV is said to have a new 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit. It could also feature a fully digital instrument console, fresh upholstery, tweaked centre console, and new AC vents.

Mahindra might continue to offer the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with the XUV 3XO. The motor might come paired with six-speed manual and AMT units.

As mentioned before, it will be launched on April 29, 2024. The upcoming new XUV 3XO will take on the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

Meanwhile, Mahindra registered a higher sale of 42,401 units in February. The traction was expected to be seen in March. The company reported a 28 per cent increase in passenger vehicle wholesales at 4,59,877 units in FY24, as against 3,59,253 units in FY23.

