Lexus LC500h Limited Edition launched in India with a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh

Luxury car manufacturer Lexus has launched the Lexus LC500h limited edition sports coupe in India. The limited edition of the car is priced at Rs 2.50 crore and it gets some cosmetic changes too. Mechanically the car remains the same as the regular variant.

What are the changes?

The Lexus LC500h Limited Edition gets a special White paint called Hakugin. There are black elements on the coupe in the form of front grille as well as rear diffuser. The special edition of the car gets black front grille as well as rear diffuser. There is a fixed rear carbon-fibre wing at the rear and there is the presence of refreshed bumper canards too.

In the interior, the Limited Edition LC500h gets a brand new shade called Kachi-Blue inside its cabin. There is the presence of Alcantara inside the cabin and that gives an anti-slip touch to the interiors. There is also a Special Edition mention on the interior of the car.

Engine

The Lexus LC500h Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine. The engine is coupled with an electric motor as well as a battery (self-charging). This means that the sports coupe gets a hybrid system. The combustion engine produces 300hp power and 348Nm torque through the combustion engine. The electric motor on the other hand produces 180hp of peak power and 330Nm. The combined output is 359hp. The hybrid system in the Lexus LC500h is a 4-speed automatic with a CVT that allows drivers to choose from multiple gear ratios in manual mode.

