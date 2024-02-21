Kawasaki launches the 2024 Z900 in India at a price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 edition of Z900 in India and the sports motorcycle has a price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no mechanical change in this edition of the motorcycle and it is similar to that of the older model. The price revision of the motorcycle is minor and the difference is just Rs 9000.

The Kawasaki Z900 carries a muscular design just like it’s compared to its predecessor. The motorcycle is powered by the same 948cc inline four, liquid-cooled engine that makes 123bhp of maximum power at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm. There is a six-speed gearbox on the motorcycle and it is mounted on the high-tensile steel trellis frame.

The seat height of the motorcycle is 820mm while the kerb weight is 212kg. The ground clearance is 145mm while the total fuel capacity of the tank is 17 litres. The front suspension is 41mm and is USD. There is a monoshock at the rear and it is adjustable in nature. When it comes to the electronics we get a TFT screen that offers Bluetooth connectivity. There is a Kawasaki “Rideology” app on the motorcycle and users can connect with it. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels on the front as well as the rear.

When it comes to the colour variants of the motorcycle we get two colour options. Interested buyers can opt for Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matt Dark Gray or the Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.

There are three riding modes offered on the motorcycle as standard (Sports, Rain as well as Road). There is also a fully customizable Rider mode on the motorcycle.