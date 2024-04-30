Nothing Phone (2a) comes in beautiful new colour and 5000mAh battery

Smartphone manufacturer Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (2a) new and it is available in multiple colour variants in India. However, the company has now launched the new edition of the smartphone on Flipkart.

The new edition of the Nothing Phone (2a) has been launched on April 29 at 12 pm (noon).

Nothing Phone (2a) new has the following features:

The phone has a 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB ROM, the phone sports a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display. Further the phone has a 50MP (OIS), 50MP along with 32MP Front Camera.

The phone has a 5000 mAh Battery along with a Dimensity 7200 Pro Processor. In a unique feature and to keep the phone cool and to effectively control heat. The Phone (2a) incorporates an advanced liquid cooling system with the extra-large 3,200 mm² vapour chamber.

Nothing has developed a recycling process in its manufacturing plant, which allows for plastic waste from the Ear (2) production line which is used in a Nothing Phone (2a) new.

Nothing boasts of a plastic-free packaging, using recycled fibre instead. Phone (2a) itself also contains a number of recycled materials: 100% recycled aluminium is used in the mid-frame. 100% recycled tin on 6 circuit boards. 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board. Recycled steel on 22 steel stamping parts. Over 50% of the plastic parts are sustainably sourced, the company sources claim.