Jeep Meridian base variants discontinued in India, price start at Rs 32.95 lakh

The base variants of the Jeep Meridian SUV have been discontinued by Jeep India. This means that the SUV now starts at a starting price of Rs 32.95 lakh. The current base variant of the Jeep Meridian is the Limited (O) MT variant. The total variant offered by the company in India is now 7. The top variant of the SUV is the Meridian X variant and costs RS 38.10 lakh.

The variants on offer in India include Limited (O), Limited Plus, Upland and X variants. The Limited (O) is offered with 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD configuration is present only in the automatic variant while the manual variant gets front wheel drive configuration only.

Similarly, the Limited Plus is offered in FWD as well as 4WD variants. Both the variants are offered with 9-speed automatic gearbox. While the Upland variant is based on the Limited (O), the X variant is based on the Limited Plus.

When it comes to the engine, the Jeep Meridian will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is already present in the Jeep Compass. The engine produces a power of 170PS and a torque of 350Nm. The SUV is offered in 6-speed MT (Manual Transmission) and 9-speed AT (Automatic Transmission) along with FWD or AWD. In order to increase the off-roading qualities, the SUV gets hill descent control along with Terrain drive modes like-Mud, Snow and Sand.

When it comes to interior of the SUV we get 9 built-in speakers, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and many more.

We have mentioned the variants as well as price of those below.

Variants Prices Meridian Limited (O) MT Rs 32.95 lakh Meridian Limited (O) AT Rs 34.85 lakh Meridian Upland Rs 34.85 lakh Meridian Limited (O) AT 4×4 Rs 37.50 lakh Meridian Limited Plus AT Rs 35.45 lakh Meridian Limited Plus AT 4×4 Rs 38.10 lakh Meridian X Rs 38.10 lakh

All the prices mentioned in the article are of ex-showroom, Mumbai. Please get in touch with your local dealer to know the exact on-road prices.