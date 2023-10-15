Isuzu to launch Fully Electric Pickup truck around 2025, To be based on the D-Max pickup

Isuzu will be launching fully electric pickup truck around 2025 and the company is currently working on it. The announcement of the all-electric pickup truck by the company was made by the company in Thailand few days back, initially reported Gaadiwaadi. The company announced the launch of D-Max facelift in the country (i.e. Thailand).

The production of the EV will be carried out in Thailand and the officials of Isuzu have confirmed about it. The production version of the electric pickup will be initially in the European markets and later will be done in other markets after that. The first electric pickup truck will be an electric version of popular D-Max. However, there will be some alterations to the existing ladder frame platform. Building an all-new electric platform for the SUV will mean that there will be more cost of production and time-consuming too.

Initial reports have not revealed the specifications of electric Isuzu pickup. However, we expect to get the exact details about the SUV anytime in 2024. The first appearance of the Isuzu Electric Pickup truck will be in 2025 which will be followed by Europe launch.

Almost 40 percent of the global sale of Isuzu comes from pick-up truck. The introduction of electric pickup is expected to boost the sales of Isuzu. In India we do not expect the pickup truck to launch anytime soon (as lifestyle truck are not in much demand here).

The Isuzu D-Max that is offered in India is offered with 1.9-litre diesel engine that is compliant to BS6 Phase 2. The pick-up truck offers five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The peak torque offered by the engine is 360Nm while the maximum power is 161bhp.