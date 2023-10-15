Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 e-scooter delivery starts in over 100 cities of India

Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 e-scooter in India in August at a starting price of Rs 1.48 lakh. Now, after nearly two months, the electric scooter manufacturer has started the delivery of the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 in more than 100 cities across India.

The second-gen S1 Pro is based on the same Gen 2 platform as the S1X and S1 Air. It gets a conventional telescopic front fork and a flat floorboard. The weight of the scooter has gone down from the previous generation from 121kg to 116kg. Along with the weight, the boot space has also dropped by 2 litres to 34-litre.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is powered by a new electric motor. With the new platform, it now makes 5kW continuous and 11kW peak output. The new Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 offers a hgher top speed than the previous generation of S1 Pro scooter. The company claims that the top speed has increased from 116kph to 120 km/h. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh. However, Ola claims to have made changes to the battery pack and its efficiency. Now, the certified range has risen up from 181 km to 195 km. The true range in Eco mode has gone up from 170km to 180km. The battery can be fully charged from 0-100% in just 6.5 hours.

