Incredible transformation! Kerala teenager turns Maruti 800 into Rolls Royce lookalike

In the latest viral video circulating on social media platforms, a young boy from Kerala has captured the spotlight for his extraordinary modification skills. The 18-year-old, named Hadif, has taken the iconic Maruti 800 and transformed it into what appears to be a luxurious Rolls Royce, gaining attention and admiration from netizens.

Hadif shared his remarkable journey and insights behind the modification on the YouTube channel “Tricks Tube,” owned by Fazil Basheer. In the video, he meticulously detailed the thought process, the challenges he faced during the project, and his future plans.

The video showcases Hadif’s ability to replicate the Rolls Royce, starting from crafting the emblem himself to giving the car a distinctive Rolls Royce aesthetic. He spared no effort, customising the car with larger grilles, an imposing bonnet, a redesigned bumper, and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) to closely resemble the iconic luxury car.

During an interview with the host of Tricks Tube, the young automobile enthusiast from the Kodungallur region disclosed that he carried out this impressive transformation using a Maruti 800 right at his own residence. Hadif expressed his deep passion for cars, describing how the excitement of creating such eye-catching modifications always motivates him.

Since the video made its way onto the internet, it has garnered enormous viewership and numerous likes in a short span. Viewers flooded the comment section, encouraging Hadif to share more videos showcasing his innovative modifications in the future.