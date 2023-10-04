Hyundai Verna gets 5-star rating in Global NCAP test, 3 other cars to be tested by Bharat NCAP

The Hyundai Verna has achieved a remarkable 5-star rating in the Global NCAP, making it the first Hyundai model sold in India to attain this prestigious rating. Soon Hyundai will send three more cars to Bharat NCAP crash test. The Verna model that underwent testing was manufactured in India and designed for the Indian market.

The new model of Verna came equipped with essential safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ECS), rear ISOFIX mounts, and seat belt reminders for all seats as standard.

Notably, the Verna is one of the last few cars to be tested under the Safer Cars for India program. Starting on October 1, Bharat NCAP has taken over the responsibility of testing cars sold in India.

The Verna also underwent testing for ESC performance, meeting the acceptable standards set by Global NCAP. It also complies with UN127 and GTR9 pedestrian protection norms.

In terms of child occupant protection, the Verna scored an impressive 42 out of 49 points. This includes a perfect 12 out of 12 points in the Child Restraint System (CRS) installation and a full 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic score.

During testing, the Verna was equipped with dummies representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child, both seated rearward-facing. They were secured using i-size anchorages and a support leg, effectively preventing head exposure in a frontal crash. The CRS also offered comprehensive side-impact protection.

The Verna comes standard with 3-point seat belts on all seats, although the front passenger airbag cannot be disengaged when a rearward-facing CRS is installed.

Interestingly, a CRS failure was initially noted after the side-impact test. However, the manufacturer identified this as an isolated incident. To verify the claim, Global NCAP conducted a subsequent higher-energy side impact test, and the CRS demonstrated no further signs of failure.

In a recent press conference held in New Delhi, Hyundai made an important announcement. They revealed their plan to send three cars for crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. This suggests that the Hyundai Verna was likely the last car to be tested by Global NCAP.

While Hyundai hasn’t officially disclosed which cars they’ll be sending for testing, there’s speculation that it could include the Creta, Exter, and i20 models.

Speaking about Bharat NCAP, they are set to conduct a series of car crash tests that will assess various aspects, including front impact, side pole impact, side barrier impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and more.

To achieve a five-star safety rating, cars will need to meet certain criteria. They must score a minimum of 27 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). These ratings indicate how well a car protects adults and children in the event of a crash.