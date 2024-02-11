Hyundai is offering massive discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on these models, check details inside

In recent news, renowned car maker Hyundai is offering massive discounts on some of its models. It is noteworthy mentioning that the carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on some of its models.

The Hyundai Motor India is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on few of its models. These include Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Alcazar, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai i2, and the Hyundai Tucson.

However, it is also important to mention that some of the models like the Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Creta, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 do not come under this banner. There are no promotional offers on these specific makes of the maker.

Moreover, the percentage of discounts on the models differ greatly based on the variant, region, and also the availability of the model in that region.

Let us now take a look at the discounts offered on some of the models of Hyundai. Read to know:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG variant has discount on it that total up to Rs 33,000. Herein, there is a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Further there is an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and again another corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Hyundai Aura

Pretty similar to the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura also has a discount of up to Rs 33,000 for its CNG variant. For the non-CNG brand, there is a discount of Rs 5,000. This comes inclusive of exchange bonuses and corporate discounts as well.

The premium hatchback model of the Hyundai i20 comes with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 for the MT variant. Moreover, the make also has an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Notably, the IVt cut also has an exchange bonus applicable.

Hyundai Verna

The facelifted make of the Hyundai Verna comes with a discount of Rs 15,000 on the sticker price. There is also an additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Hyundai Venue

Further, discounts on the Hyundai Venue go as high as Rs 25,000 for only specific variants. This comes inclusive of cash discounts and exchange bonuses as well.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV

A cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 is available on the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. Along with it comes an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.

Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson model of the carmaker is coming with a discount of Rs 50,000 only on the diesel variant. It is noteworthy mentioning that no discount in the petrol variant has been announced as of now.