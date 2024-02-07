Number of bookings for Hyundai Creta Facelift cross 51,000 within 1 month

Since its launch just about a month back, the Hyundai Creta facelift has already backed an impressive number of bookings. It is noteworthy mentioning that the newly launched Hyundai Creta facelift has already received over 51,000 bookings.

Interestingly, the revamped look of Creta boasts a fresh built on the front, modified rear design, newly designed alloy wheels, and significant developments in the interior.

Let us talk about the designs on the interior first.

Inside the Hyundai Creta, one will find a new dashboard with dual screens and a two tone interior. Further, one will also find exciting features like a 360-degree camera, Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), and a huge panoramic sunroof.

The new facelift Creta is available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre NA patrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-diesel engine. It is noteworthy mentioning that these engines can be paired with transmission options of a six speed manual, six speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The Hyundai Creta facelift was launched in India on January 16, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the company had already revealed that the updates Creta model will be coming in trims of E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and the SX(O). Further, the SUV comes in seven colors including Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with black roof.

For other news, let us now talk about the Kia Seltos. The Kia Seltos has also hit a milestone with over one lakh bookings since it made its debut about seven months back, in July 2023. Notably, almost half of these booking are for the automatic variants. Hence, it is safe to assume that the automatic variant is a strong preference for users.

The split for the petrol-diesel variants stand at a ratio of 58:42. Further it is also noteworthy mentioning that almost 40 percent of the bookings are for the ADAS equipped models while 80 percent are for the trims with sunroof.

Coming to the engine of Kia Seltos, users have three options to choose from; a 1.5-litre NA petrol with six-speed manual or CVT, a 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed iMT or six-speed automatic, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.