Hyundai Exter interior images leaked, gets a three spoked steering wheel

Hyundai Exter is the upcoming compact SUV that will be launched by Hyundai in India. The SUV is expected to compete with the likes of Tata Punch as well as Citroen C3. While the launch date of the Exter SUV is on July 10, we did not have the interior pics of the car. The latest leak by carwale has revealed the interior of the car.

According to the latest leak, we can see that the car gets a 3-spoke multi-functional wheel that also offers cruise control. The instrument cluster gets multiple languages too. The instrument cluster is housed in a single rectangular piece unit. On the other hand, the touchscreen infotainment system is surrounded by a set of physical buttons. The SUV also features an electric sunroof, dashcam as well as dual cameras.

The Hyundai Exter’s booking is currently on at Hyundai dealerships in India. Post the launch it is expected that the mini SUV will reach the customers in the third or fourth week of July. Interested buyers can book the SUV by paying a token price of Rs 11,000.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in 1.2-liter NA petrol engine which is offered on the Grand i10, Aura, i20 as well as the Venue. The SUV will be offered in manual as well as automatic transmission variants. The engine is expected to develop 83PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 114Nm. Apart from the ICE variant, the Exter will be available in the CNG variant. The company will offer a factory-fitted CNG kit on the Exter which is offered in the Aura.

In terms of safety, the SUV will offer 6 six airbags as standard accessories. The Exter is also equipped with electronic stability control (ESC) as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and EBD. Price of the SUV is expected to start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

