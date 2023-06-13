Massive discount on Mahindra Thar after Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch

Good news for Mahindra Thar enthusiasts, the popular off-roader from Mahindra has received a major price cut after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Mahindra Thar was the cheapest 4×4 SUV available in the Indian markets. However, Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices are lower. Now, after its launch Jimny has dethroned the Mahindra Thar. It is now the cheapest 4×4 in the country.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jimny is sure to give a tough competition to the Thar. Though it is true that the Thar has its own fan base, it is expected to face serious competition from the Jimny.

If you are planning to buy a Thar, now is the perfect time. The Mahindra Thar is available with a discount up to Rs 65,000.

The Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar offered by select dealerships includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that the five-door Thar SUV will not debut in India this year. Mahindra has announced a new launch timeline for Thar 5-door, which could be in 2024.

The executive has also confirmed that He also said that Mahindra won’t be launching any new product this year. 5-door Thar has been spotted multiple times in near-production format.

Mahindra Thar SUV reportedly crossed 1 lakh sales milestone in less than 2.5 years. As per the company, the SUV had 58,000 open bookings as of May 1 since its launch in October 2020.

Currently, Mahindra Thar is offered in both manual as well as automatic transmissions with choice of petrol as well as diesel. The top-end variant of the Thar costs Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).