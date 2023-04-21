Hyundai Creta rival Citroen C3 Aircross SUV teased ahead of April 27 launch

Citroen has confirmed the name of the upcoming next made-in-India SUV as C3 Aircross. The carmaker has also released a teaser of the Citroen C3 Aircross ahead of scheduled April 27 debut.

The all-new Citreon SUV will be launched on April 27, 2023 and go on sale in India first and will be released to other markets as a global product later.

Note that the company is already offering an SUV with the same name in many other markets, including Europe for some time now. So, the new made-in-India Citreon C3 Aircross will be a second-gen SUV and could replace the first-gen C3 Aircross globally.

The C3 Aircross will be based on the CMP modular platform and will likely be more than 4 metres long with a wheelbase of 2.62 metres, which means it will have more space for the passenger than the current C3 model.

The teaser showcases the C3 Aircross’ headlamp cluster comprising of two separate units. It appears to have a regular halogen headlight with V-shaped LED daytime running lights. The second-gen C3 Aircross is expected to receive upgrade in styling of both the interior and exterior. It will have a proper SUV design and not a coupe-SUV-like glasshouse.

The SUV’s grille and wraparound tail-lamps are expected to be similar to the current version.

The upcoming C3 Aircross will have a new interior except from switchgear, which is expected to be similar to that of the smaller C3.

The earlier spy shot images have also shown the C3 Aircross with a unique dashboard layout with a new infotainment screen positioned in the centre. It may also have a 3-row seating layout and many other unique elements.

There are talks that the C3 Aircross could get a three-row seating layout as well, however, it remains to be seen whether that is offered at launch.

As for powertrains, the India-specific C3 Aircross is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is also available in the C3. It offers 108 BHP and 190 Nm.

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will rival other midsize SUVs in the segment, such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

