Citroen eC3 launched in India, prices start at Rs 11.50 lakh

French carmaker Citroen has launched its first electric car in India in the form of eC3. The Citroen eC3 is quite affordable for the Indian buyers as its base variant costs just Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatch back is offered in two variants- Live and Feel.

The When it comes to the exterior of the eC3, it will be almost identical to the ICE C3. However, there is no exhaust pipe for the eC3 and it is battery-powered. The eC3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 320km (ARAI certified). The electric motor is mounted at the front of the car and generates a power of 57hp and 143Nm of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the eC3 accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 6.8 seconds. The top speed of the car is 107kmph.

The range of the car is 320km (ARAI claimed) and it gets two driving modes- Eco and Standard. There is also a presence of regenerative braking on the motorcycle. For charging the car gets two charging options (DC as well as AC). The DC fast charger takes just 57 minutes to charge the battery pack from 10-80 percent. On the other hand, the AC charger that is provided with the car is 3.3 kW.

When it comes to variants, the Citroen eC3 is offered in Live and Feel variants. While ‘Live’ is the base variant, ‘Feel’ is the top variant. The ‘Live’ variant costs Rs 11.50 lakh while the ‘Feel’ variant costs Rs 12.13 lakh. On the other hand, the ‘Feel Vibe Pack’ costs Rs 12.28 lakh. The top variant is the ‘Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack’ and it costs Rs 12.43 lakh.

When it comes to warranty, the Citroen eC3 gets 3 year/ 1,25,000 km warranty. On the other hand, the battery pack gets 7 year/ 1,40,000 km warranty while the electric motor gets a warranty of 5 year/ 1,00,000 km.