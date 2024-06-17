T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh defeat Nepal, Shanto eyes improvement in batting department in Super 8

Kingstown (St Vincent): Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his delight after leading his team to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite their progress, Shanto acknowledged the team’s struggles with the bat, particularly in their narrow 21-run victory over Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground.

On Monday, Bangladesh defended the lowest score in the history of the T20 World Cup, successfully defending 106 by bowling Nepal out for 85 in 19.2 overs. This remarkable defensive effort highlighted the team’s bowling prowess but also underscored their batting vulnerabilities, as Shanto, Litton Das, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim continued to struggle at the top of the order.

“Very happy the way we played this round. I hope we can continue our bowling performance, not our batting. Hope our batting performance will be fine in the next round. We are not scoring much, but we know we can defend totals if we can pick up early wickets. That is what we told the bowlers, and they are very good in the field also,” Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

Tanzim was the standout performer with the ball, delivering an extraordinary spell of 4-0-7-4, including 21 dot balls. Mustafizur Rahman also played a crucial role, delivering a wicket-maiden in the penultimate over to derail Nepal’s run-chase.

“We have everything. All the fast bowlers have worked really hard in the last two or three years. In this format, the bowling unit is very important, and I hope they continue their form,” Shanto noted.

“In T20Is, momentum is always important. We have to plan for the next round and execute our plans,” he added.

Bangladesh concluded the group stage on second in the points table after consecutive victories against the Netherlands and Nepal. Shanto emphasized the importance of momentum in T20 cricket and the need for the team to plan and execute effectively in the upcoming Super 8 matches.

Looking ahead, Bangladesh faces a formidable challenge in their first Super 8 match against Mitchell Marsh’s Australia June 20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.