Speeding Hyundai Creta hits tiger in Maharashtra Sanctuary, later succumbs to his injuries

In a heart rending video, a tiger was hit by a speeding car on the Bhandara-Gondia highway in Maharashtra near Navegaon Nagzira sanctuary.

The video has gone viral where the tiger can be seen crawling away from the highway into the jungle in severely injured condition.

The short clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by social media user Prateek Singh, ” This happened on Bhandara – Gondia highway which runs through the Navegaon Nagzira sanctuary, A high speeding Creta vehicle hit a adult male tiger which was crossing the road, injured animal was rescued and was being shifted to Nagpur for treatment but died before reaching hospital. inspite of several sign boards warning people to drive slow the creta driver was driving recklessly and hit the young tiger. It is single lane strache of NH 753, the road is narrow as it is passing through the forest region and average speed limit is 40kmph Shared by Jitesh Raut.”

Later, the forest department officials were immediately informed about the incident, following which the tiger was immediately rushed to Nagpur for further treatment, However, it died before reaching the hospital.

The incident took place on the single lane stretch of the NH-753, which is very narrow and passing through the forest region and has an average limit of 40 kmph.

The viral video has sparked debate among the wildlife conservationist and user have said, “What sad news. Why do people drive fast in wildlife areas or around forests.? If you are not a skilled driver, don’t attempt to drive fast.”

Another mentioned, “Why that high speed in an animal reserve and that too at night when one knows that they’ll be roaming free? Reckless driving!” Meanwhile a user commented, “Feeling dejected.”