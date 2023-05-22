Honda patents the CL300 scrambler in India, might launch soon

Honda has recently patented the Honda CL300 scrambler in India and we might expect the motorcycle to launch soon. The Honda CL300 is based on the CL500 and scrambler. The CL300 will have a familiar engine and it borrows the engine from CB300R available in India.

The patented Honda CL300 scrambler will be powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is offered in CB300R. However, the engine will be tuned in a different way. According to reports, the engine offered in the CL300 scrambler will be 5hp less than the CB300R. In terms of price it is expected that the CL300 will be cheaper than the CB300R.

The CB300R is currently priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and if it launches in India is expected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh. Honda has to depend on localization in terms of sourcing components and setting of assembly line if it thinks to make the prices reasonable for the CL300.

The CL300 scrambler will be Bigwing exclusive. Currently, Honda H’ness CB350 is the most affordable motorcycle offered by the Honda Bigwing dealership. The price of H’ness CB350 starts at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).