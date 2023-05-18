Honda opens booking for upcoming SUV Honda Elevate at token price of Rs 21,000

Prior to the unveil of Honda Elevate, the company has opened bookings for the SUV in India. The unofficial bookings of the SUV can be done by paying Rs 21,000 as a token price, reported Autocar India. The global debut of the SUV will be on June 6.

According to sources, the unofficial booking amount of the Honda Elevate varies from dealership to dealership. It ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000. The deliveries of the SUV are expected to start from August of this year. The Elevate is expected to face tough competition from rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and much more.

It is unlikely that the SUV will be offered with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine. Under the hood, the gearbox of the SUV is expected to be same as that of the Honda city 5th generation. There will be a presence of same gearbox option on the Elevate too. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV will be almost similar to the Honda City 1.5 litre petrol. It is expected to get 6-speed manual and a CVT. The engine offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque in the City. Honda should also offer a strong hybrid variant just like the City. In that case, the SUV will get a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit along with two electric motors.

Prices of the Honda Elevate variants are expected to start from Rs 10 lakh and go as high as Rs 18 lakh.

Speaking about SUV manufacturers, Jeep has discontinued petrol engine for Compass. Jeep’s 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine has been discontinued due to non-compliance with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. This means that Jeep is only offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine only. Jeep has also discontinued the Trailhawk variant of the Compass.