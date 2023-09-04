Honda Elevate launched in India, Prices start at Rs 11 lakh for the base variant

Honda has launched the Honda Elevate SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh. The Elevate is available in four trims- SV, V, VX and ZX. There is a single 1.5-litre petrol engine available on the SUV and it is offered in manual as well as automatic transmission options.

While the base variant price of the SUV is Rs 11 lakh, the top variant costs Rs 16 lakh. There is a difference of Rs 4 lakh between the base and top variants. The Elevate is affordable than the Honda City with which it shares the engine.

The prices of the variants have been mentioned below.

Trim Manual Automatic SV Rs 11 lakh V Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 13.21 lakh VX Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 14.60 lakh ZX Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 16.00 lakh

Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is present on the Honda City too. It is coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic. It offers 121hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque.

In the interior, the SUV gets a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Key features on the SUV are lane-watch camera, wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration, rear parking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV gets a single sunroof in the interior along with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment.

When it comes to design, the SUV offers a large octagonal grille with a Honda logo in the middle. The overall design of the SUV is quite boxy and it gets a thick plastic cladding along with a chunky C-pillar. The headlights are embedded with the LED DRLs and are placed under a thick chrome bar. The fog lamps are present below the headlamps. There will be dual tone as well as single tone colour variants of the SUV.

From the sides, the SUV gets plastic cladding over the wheel arches. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a similarity in design just like the facelift City. At the back we get tail-lights that are connected with each other with a red bar.

The Honda Elevate is 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2650mm while the boot space is 458 liters. On the other hand, the ground clearance of the Elevate is 220mm.