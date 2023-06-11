Honda Dio H-Smart variant launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 77,712

Honda has launched the H-smart variant of the Honda Dio in India. The Honda Dio H-Smart variant is priced at Rs 77,712 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This variant of the scooter is the most expensive variant offered for the model. In addition to the H-Smart tech, the scooter also gets alloy wheels that make it a premium offering for the model.

The H-Smart variant is not new in Honda scooters. Earlier the company had offered the technology in Activa 110 as well as 125 variants. The H-Smart technology offers added convenience and security in the scooter.

We have mentioned the Dio H-Smart features below

Smart Find

The Smart Find feature will help you find your scooter in a crowded place. In order to find your Honda Dio, you just need to click the ‘Answer Back Button’ on your key. This will activate the four winkers of your Dio and they will start blinking.

Smart Unlock

The Smart Unlock feature enables the knob in the scooter if it is located within 2 meters of the scooter. Users just have to push and rotate the knob in order to perform various operations like seat, fuel cap, and handle unlock.

Smart Start

The Smart Start feature enables you to start your scooter without a physical key. Once a user is within 2 meters of the scooter he has to do is to push the knob- the LED Smart Key indicator on the speedometer will come on – then just rotate the knob to turn on the ignition and start the engine with the Start/Stop switch.

The Honda Dio H-Smart continues to draw its power from a 110cc engine that generates 7.6 hp and 8.9 Nm of torque. The standard model of the scooter starts at Rs 68,625 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Note: Kindly, refer to the nearest dealer in order to know about the exact on-road price of the scooter.