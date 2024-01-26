Hero MotoCorp showcases the CE001 motorcycle at the Hero World 2024

Hero MotoCorp has recently showcased multiple motorcycles at the Hero World 2024 and the Hero Xtreme 125R and Mavrick 440. While the Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley X440, the Xtreme 125R is expected to be smaller Xtreme. On the other hand, the company has also showcased the CE001 that is based on Karizma XMR. The motorcycle will be a special edition and will be limited to only 100 units.

What’s the CE001

The Hero CE001 is based on the Karizma XMR but gets a half-fairing like the original Karizma. The motorcycle gets carbon fibre elements all over all and the production version will get the same (hopefully). Due to the use of carbon fibre, the motorcycle weighs less than the XMR. The CE001 gets sleeker design along with a single piece handlebar. The front of the motorcycle gets a smoked windshield. There is also a slip-on Akrapovic exhaust on the motorcycle.

The other hardware on the motorcycle includes 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc brake. The suspension is USD forks at the front while the rear is a gas-charged monoshock. The engine on the motorcycle remains the same as the XMR. However, the output of the engine is expected to be better due to lightweight components. The XMR offers a 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 25.5PS of power and 20.4Nm of torque.

We expect the price of the CE001 to be more than the Karizma XMR. The sale of the bike is expected to be in July 2024. As the product is limited to only 100 units, we are not sure whether the motorcycle will be available at all dealerships or not.