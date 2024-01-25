Mahindra Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio prices hiked in India; Gets costlier by up to Rs 57,000

Mahindra has hiked the prices of its popular SUVs in India. The price hike goes up to Rs 57,000 and is effective on Scorpio, XUV700 as well as Thar. If you are someone who is planning for a new Mahindra SUV, you must know the updated prices for the model. We have mentioned the new prices for the SUV models below.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar now costs between Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh in India. Earlier the starting price of the SUV was Rs 10.98 lakh. The price hike for Thar varies between Rs 23k and Rs 35k. The highest price hike is applicable for AX(O) HT MT with MLD (Diesel) variant.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 is now available from Rs 13.99 lakh for the MX petrol manual variant. This means that there has been a reduction of Rs 4000 on its price. The SUV had a starting price of Rs 14.03 lakh. It is noteworthy top mention that some of the variants get a price hike while some variants gets a price reduction. The highest price hike is for the AX7L variant and it gets costlier by Rs 57,000. Similarly, the top spec AX7L-7 seater AWD diesel AT has a starting price of Rs 26.99 lakh. The price hike for the model is Rs 42,000.

Mahindra Scorpio/Scorpio N

The price hike for Scorpio N petrol manual variants has gone up by Rs 34k to Rs 39k. Similarly, the prices for Petrol automatic have gone up by Rs 17k to Rs 20k. however, there are few models that do not get a price hike in India. The Diesel variants get a price hike of Rs 1K to Rs 26K in India.

The starting price for the SUV is Rs 13.60 lakh for the Z2 7-seater petrol manual variant. The top model- Z8L 4WD diesel AT costs Rs 24.54 lakh.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic now gets price hike of Rs 29k-Rs 34k. The SUV now costs between Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh.