Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler likely to launch in India soon, company trademarks name

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the Scrambler version of the Mavrick 440 and it is quite confirmed. The company has trademarked a name in connection to that and it reveals that the new motorcycle is based on the Mavrick 440. It is expected that the new Hero Mavrick 440 based Scrambler will offer a more diversity in the portfolio of Hero MotoCorp.

The name registered by the company is Mavrick 440 Scrambler and we expect the parts of the motorcycle to be similar to the Mavrick 440. The Mavrick 440 being a roadster and its conversion into a Scrambler is a lot of work. There will be a serious thought on the taller stance, longer travel suspension and many other aspect of the upcoming motorcycle.

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler is expected to get tyres that are off-road oriented and block pattern, repositioned footpegs, redesigned seats and a wider handlebar setup. The design of the motorcycle is also expected to be sharper as compared to the Mavrick. Well, to be straight, the Mavrick 440 and Mavrick 440 Scrambler are expected to offer the same type of differences as offered in the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

Apart from all the changes that are mentioned above, we expect other parts to be similar. The engine that will be on-board the Mavrick 440 Scrambler will be the 440cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X440. The engine is expected to produce 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the wheels of the motorcycle, we expect the Scrambler to get a 19-inch front and 17-inch at the rear. The Mavrick 440 offers 17-inch wheels at the front as well as the rear. The price of the Mavrick 440 Scrambler is expected to be around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh.

Note: We expect Hero MotoCorp to speak more about the upcoming motorcycle soon.

